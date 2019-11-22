Nicaragua: Pro-government crowd attacks church parishioners

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A group of Nicaraguan government sympathizers has attacked parishioners at a Roman Catholic church in the city of Masaya with clubs, machetes and metal bars.

Thursday’s attack came after it became known that priest Harving Padilla planned to lead a procession to another church a few blocks away in solidarity with that parish’s priest and a dozen people who are on hunger strike to demand the release of loved ones they say are political prisoners.

Padilla said the crowd surrounded his church while a religious ceremony was taking place. Priests and parishioners blocked the entrances with pews.

A 50-year-old man who tried to keep the attackers out was beaten and then handed over to police. Officers stood guard during the disturbance but did not intervene.