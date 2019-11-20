New York man sentenced for role in bank fraud conspiracy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud banks.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman said Wednesday 52-year-old Angel Morales was sentenced to three years and ordered to pay $116,000 restitution to the banks.

Weisman says Morales worked for the ringleader of a multi-state fraud ring based in Rhode Island, and he acknowledged using stolen personal identifying information to open bank accounts as part of a scheme to obtain fraudulent car loans.

Morales pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.

Weisman says Octavio Andres Difo-Castro will be sentenced Jan. 13. Weisman says the 28-year-old New York man employed several individuals, including Morales, and provided them with the stolen personal identifying information.