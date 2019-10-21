New Jersey man admits stealing employer's toothpaste formula

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to scheming to steal his employer's proprietary toothpaste formula to sell overseas.

Muamer Reci pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. He's scheduled to be sentenced in February.

The U.S. attorney's office says the 57-year-old Haskell resident conspired with others to set up a company in Macedonia to manufacture and sell a toothpaste named Eurodent using Reci's employer's formulas.

Reci allegedly sent emails to someone at the overseas company that included attachments of different formulas stolen from his company as well as proprietary laboratory procedures.

One of the formulas was for a dry mouth toothpaste that hadn't been launched.