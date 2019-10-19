New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign

GLENDORA, Miss. (AP) — A new memorial to Emmett Till is being dedicated after past historical markers were vandalized.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the new historical marker was to be dedicated Saturday with members of Till's family in attendance.

The 14-year-old African American teen was beaten and killed in 1955 hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges. The memorial is at the site where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

Till's death helped spark the civil rights movement.

This is the fourth historical marker at the site. The first was thrown in the river. The second and third signs were shot at and became riddled with bullet holes.

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com