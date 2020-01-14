Nevada man gets prison for selling firearms without license

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 2 ½ years in federal prison for selling almost 200 firearms without a license.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Sylvester Mitchell will be on three years of supervised release after serving his 29-month prison term.

They say Mitchell pleaded guilty last October to one count of dealing in firearms without a license.

According to court documents, Mitchell purchased approximately 226 pistols between January and November of 2017 and tried to sell them online despite not having a federal firearms license.

Prosecutors say more than 100 of the pistols were subsequently recovered and found to have been illegally possessed, used in a crime or suspected to have been used in a crime.

In addition, authorities say five of the firearms Mitchell illegally sold were recovered in connection with homicides.