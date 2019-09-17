https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Necropsy-finds-dog-was-dead-before-being-dragged-14447694.php
Necropsy finds dog was dead before being dragged by car
WILSON, La. (AP) — A driver accused of dragging a leashed dog to death behind a car in Louisiana will not be charged with animal cruelty.
News outlets report a necropsy performed by the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory determined the dog was already dead before the dragging occurred Sunday afternoon in Wilson.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says a witness shared video of the dragging with authorities. He says investigators were able to get the license plate information, which revealed the vehicle was a rental. The driver's name wasn't released.
Travis says the facts of the case don't support a criminal charge. The sheriff's office is still investigating.
It's unclear how the dog died.
