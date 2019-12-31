Nashville police: Bystander killed by car fleeing gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 22-year-old bystander was killed when a motorist crashed into the side of his car while apparently fleeing from gunfire, Nashville Metro police confirmed on Monday.

The victim of the Sunday morning crash was identified as Colin Reno. Reno had a green light at an intersection in downtown Nashville when his car was struck by 45-year-old Leon Bell Jr., who ran through a red light at high speeds, investigators told news outlets.

Hermitage Precinct detectives on Monday were investigating reports that moments before the crash, a passenger in Bell's car exchanged gunfire with a group of people standing on a nearby street, Metro police said in a statement. Bell told investigators that he drove off quickly with his head ducked down, and when he looked up he realized he was in the intersection.

There were six passengers inside the car Bell was driving at the time, including three children ages 3, 4 and 6. The three adult passengers were Bobby Lamont Huey IV, 27, Bobby Huey, 24, and Dasia White, 21.

The children, who police said were not in child safety seats, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police didn't say whether they've charged anyone.