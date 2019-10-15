Nashville officer involved in fatal 2017 shooting resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white Tennessee police officer who fatally shot a black man after a traffic stop has submitted his resignation.

Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that Officer Josh Lippert submitted his resignation on Friday and will leave the department on Oct. 25. The letter did not give a reason.

Lippert fatally shot Jocques Clemmons on Feb. 18, 2017 during a confrontation that happened after a traffic stop and chase. Lippert was cleared of wrongdoing. Police and prosecutors determined that he fired only after he saw that Lippert was armed with a gun.

The shooting became a flashpoint in growing tensions between police and minorities and led to changes: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now reviews shootings by police in Nashville.