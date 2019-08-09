NYC officer won't face charges in shooting of man with knife

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man in Brooklyn two years ago won't be criminally charged.

The Brooklyn district attorney's office recently informed Dwayne Jeune's family that it is not bringing charges against Officer Miguel Gonzalez.

The family held a press conference Friday with city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a Democrat who has called for improving the city's response to emotionally disturbed people.

The shooting happened in July 2017 after Jeune's mother called police to the family's home in the East Flatbush neighborhood.

Authorities said Jeune acted erratically and lunged at police with a large carving knife.

Another officer fired a stun gun at Jeune before Gonzalez opened fire.

Jeune's family says the shooting was unjustified and has filed a lawsuit against the city.