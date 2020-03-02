Murder suspect caught after fleeing home with his daughters

NEY, Ohio (AP) — A domestic dispute at an Ohio home ended with a man dead and another man fleeing the residence with his two young daughters, who he later left unharmed at a stranger's home shortly before he was captured, authorities said.

Dustin Vogelsong, 33, was due to be arraigned Monday on an aggravated murder charge, and further counts may be pending, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities say Vogelsong went to his girlfriend's home in Ney around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Police were soon called and found the body of a man there, and also learned Vogelsong had fled with his daughters, ages 3 and 7, spurring authorities to issue an Amber Alert.

A short time later, authorities learned a “bloodied” man was at a home north of Camden in Hillsdale County. Authorities say Vogelsong left his children there with people he didn't know, then fled the scene by himself. He eventually was captured by state troopers and Williams County Sheriff's deputies at a gas station on Route 49, near the Ohio Turnpike.

The name of the dead man and further details on how he was killed have not been released.

Authorities have not said what caused the domestic dispute, though no other injuries were reported. The matter remains under investigation.