Montgomery County police officer shot, rushed to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was taken to a local hospital. The shooting happened in Silver Spring. News outlets report the gunfire erupted in or near a parking garage.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.