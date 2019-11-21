Montana man arrested for stealing city bus with passengers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been arrested for stealing a city bus with two passengers and driving it for five minutes before police stopped him.

Authorities say 28-year-old Deavonta Belton took the City of Billings MET Transit bus shortly after noon Thursday.

Police say the two female passengers were not injured.

Authorities say Belton drove for about 2 miles (3 kilometers) before police vehicles surrounded the bus.

Authorities say the bus driver had stepped off for a short break.

Passenger Kellyn Nelson says a man got on and told them he was the new driver.

Nelson says the bus took a wrong turn and she realized it had been “hijacked.”

Billings police say Belton will likely face multiple charges including felony theft, unlawful restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia.