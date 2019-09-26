Mom of dead baby in well is found competent for murder trial

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a months-old boy found dead in an Ohio well has been found competent for trial on charges including aggravated murder.

Jessica Groves and her husband, Daniel, pleaded not guilty in the death of their son, Dylan.

Groves' attorney, Robert Shawn Stratton, stipulated to a psychiatrist's finding about her competency. A message was left Wednesday for Stratton.

The Portsmouth Daily Times reports trial is scheduled for January.

The baby's body was found in June in a well about 30 feet (9 meters) deep in Otway, where they lived, roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Columbus. Authorities haven't disclosed a cause of death.

They say Dylan was removed from his parents' custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Daily Times, http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com