Missouri man accused of double homicide faces new charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man faces new charges in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

KMIZ-TV reports that grand jurors indicted Brandon Rapier on Tuesday on two counts of armed criminal action and one count of aggravated stalking. He previously was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of 27-year-olds Ciera Kolb and Micah Hall.

Court documents say Rapier sent threatening emails to Kolb and spoke directly to her even though she had an order of protection that barred such contact. Rapier was on parole at the time after he was convicted of attacking Kolb with a knife in 2014.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says he reviewed the case and determined that the new charges should have been filed in the first place.

