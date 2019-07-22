Missing Polish boy's body found; dead father only suspect

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland say the father of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found over the weekend is the sole suspect in the child's slaying.

The father was killed after he threw himself under a train on July 10, the same day Dawid Zukowski's mother reported her son missing. The parents were separated and the mother, a Russian citizen, said the father failed to deliver the boy to her.

Police carried out a massive search for the boy along a highway between Grodzisk Mazowiecki and Warsaw, where the father had driven before he died. The body was found Saturday in bushes by a water reservoir near the highway.

The spokesman for Warsaw prosecutors, Lukasz Lapczynski, said Monday that an autopsy would be performed to determine how Dawid died.