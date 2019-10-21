Milwaukee girl, 4, accidentally shoots father and herself

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot her father and herself after finding his handgun, but both are expected to survive.

Police said Monday they arrested the 33-year-old father because he lied about the shooting's circumstances Sunday morning. Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges.

Police say the father and his daughter were treated at local hospitals and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police released no further details, including how the girl managed to get her father's gun. His name has not been released.