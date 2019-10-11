Michigan trooper convicted of assaulting female partner

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has been found guilty of assaulting his female partner while on duty.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a jury convicted 25-year-old Adam Mullin Thursday of obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence and assault and battery.

Mullin who was assigned to the state police Caro post was charged in February.

State police director Col. Joseph Gasper says Mullin has been on unpaid suspension since his arrest. The department has moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment.

Mullin will be sentenced Dec. 2.