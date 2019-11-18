Massachusetts man convicted of killing wife

BOSTON (AP) — The husband of a beloved Massachusetts elementary school teacher has been convicted of killing his wife.

Andrew MacCormack was convicted by a jury Monday of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the 31-year-old MacCormack stabbed and strangled Vanessa MacCormack in their Revere home in September 2017 then cleaned the house with bleach.

Prosecutors said the couple was having financial problems and Vanessa MacCormack had confronted her husband about his drug use before her death and threatened to seek a divorce if he didn’t “shape up.”

They say after the killing, Andrew MacCormack took their 1-year-old daughter with him to buy cocaine.

Defense attorneys said investigators did not look hard enough at other potential suspects.

The 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack was a second-grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn.