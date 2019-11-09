Manafort's former son-in-law sentenced for multiple scams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for a series of schemes, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman.

A federal judge ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitution on Friday and said he has "an evil mind."

Yohai pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud for schemes that included renting out luxury homes without the permission of their owners and selling non-existent backstage passes for the Coachella music festival.

Hoffman and his son Jacob invested millions in a bogus real estate deal with Yohai.

Yohai had once been married to Manafort's daughter, Jessica.

Manafort was campaign chairman for Donald Trump's presidential campaign and has been convicted of federal crimes.