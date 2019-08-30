Man whose child sex abuse case led to fury reaches new plea

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man whose initial 60-day sentence for sexually abusing a child prompted a nationwide outcry has reached a plea deal in a possession of child pornography case.

Court documents say Mark Hulett, of Ferrisburgh, was charged in May. The plea agreement was filed Tuesday.

In the previous case, Hulett pleaded guilty to charges he had sexual contact with a girl beginning when she was 6. Documents say the abuse included oral-genital contact and genital touching. He was sentenced in 2006 to 60 days.

Hulett wasn't eligible for sex-offender treatment in prison. Judge Edward Cashman said the best way to ensure public safety was to get him out of prison so he could receive treatment.

After rules were changed so Hulett could receive treatment in prison, Cashman resentenced him to at least three years.