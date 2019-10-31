Man who sexually abused children dies in prison

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Warrenton man who was sentenced in January to serve six years in prison for sexually abusing children has died in prison.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says 70-year-old Carl Hagnas died Thursday at Snake River Correctional Institution in Eastern Oregon.

The East Oregonian reported in January that Hagnas pleaded no contest to two counts of sex abuse and one count of sodomy as part of a plea deal. He originally faced 13 counts, which could have led to a sentence of over 80 years.

Two of the girls were abused by Hagnas in 2015 while the abuse of the other girl dated back to the 1990s.

Hagnas was known as the "candy man" for treats he handed out to children.

The Oregon State Police have been notified of the death, as is standard, and the Medical Examiner will determine how he died.