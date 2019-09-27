Man who posed as Uber driver sentenced for rapes

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who raped two women - including one while posing as an Uber driver - has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

The Seattle Times reports 34-year-old Israel Ramos Islas was sentenced Friday by King County Superior Court Judge John Ruhl. Ramos Islas had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape.

Ramos Islas was arrested in April after he was identified as a fake Uber driver who had picked up a woman outside a Seattle bar in December. Authorities say he attacked the woman in the backseat of his car, then drove her home. Her doorbell camera captured footage of Ramos Islas.

The second victim, of a 2017 rape, told Ruhl she didn't think she'd ever see justice. But after the footage from the December rape was made public, she called police. At the time, Ramos Islas was a driver for Uber and authorities say he raped the woman after driving her to her apartment.