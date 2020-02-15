Man who killed 3 after answering car ad could face death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who killed three people and shot two others after responding to an ad for a used car faces the possibility of the death penalty after he was convicted this week, according to a newspaper report.

A jury on Thursday found Jade Douglas Harris, 37, guilty of three counts of murder and several other chargers including attempted murder and kidnapping, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The trial’s penalty phase, during which jurors will weigh whether Harris is to be sentenced to death, is scheduled to begin next week.

According to prosecutors, Harris’ shooting rampage began after he went to a Downey business on Oct. 24, 2012, in response to a Craigslist ad for a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

He shot three people, killing two — Josimar Rojas, 26, and Irene Cardenas Reyes, 35, authorities said.

Then he then forced Susana Perez Ruelas, 34, to drive him and her son to a nearby home, where the Camaro was parked. After arriving, he shot and killed Perez Ruelas and wounded her son, prosecutors said.

Harris was arrested a day after the killings. He had been paroled three months before the shootings after being convicted in 2005 of robbery and attempted robbery, the Times reported.