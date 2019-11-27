Man wants to withdraw plea made on manslaughter charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Lincoln resident wants to take back pleas he entered.

Lancaster County District Court records say 33-year-old Jesse Wilson pleaded no contest in October to manslaughter and a weapons charge. Prosecutors had lowered both charges and dismissed two others in exchange for Wilson’s plea.

Prosecutors say he shot 42-year-old Stacy Talbot on Oct. 18 last year as they drove around Lincoln with two other people.

Earlier this month Wilson asked to the court to withdraw his pleas, saying he didn’t understand the evidence and that his pleas were not freely and voluntarily made.

On Monday the judge appointed a new lawyer for Wilson and scheduled a hearing for Dec. 30 to consider Wilson’s request.