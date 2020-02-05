Man wanted in girlfriend's killing arrested in Jamaica

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of killing his Vermont girlfriend in South Burlington in 2018 has been arrested in Jamaica, the U.S. Marshals service said Wednesday.

Leroy Headley, 38, was found and arrested by Jamaican authorities on Sunday in Negril, Jamaica, officials said.

Headley is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the May 3, 2018, shooting death of his partner and mother of his children, Anako "Annette" Lumumba. He is originally from Jamaica, authorities said.

A court hearing for Headley was scheduled for Wednesday in Kingston, Jamaica, to determine his return to the U.S., the marshals office said.