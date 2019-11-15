Man suspected of fatal shooting said he was man from 'Joker'

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities have said a man suspected of a fatal shooting last month was dressed as the Joker from the recently released movie of the same name and identified himself as the main character Arthur Fleck.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday that 25-year-old Juan Hernandez was arrested on murder charges Oct. 27 after he was suspected of fatally shooting 22-year-old Luis Torres-Mederos during a Halloween Zombie Crawl in downtown Reno.

Authorities say video surveillance depicts Hernandez fumbling with a gun in a crowd before turning and shooting Torres-Mederos.

Police say they do not know the motive and do not know if he was inspired by the movie.

Public defender Katheryn Hickman said Nov. 5 at the bail hearing that the shooting was out of character for Hernandez.

