Man shot to death on Springfield's north side

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A fatal shooting in the southwestern Missouri town of Springfield is under investigation.

KY3-TV reports that officers responded to a home on the city's north side around 5 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The victim's name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

