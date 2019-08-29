Man shot to death at South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a homicide at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary.

Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee says officers arrived at the South Los Angeles dispensary around 1 a.m. Thursday and a found a man who had been shot. The victim died at the scene.

Police say multiple shots were fired but there's no other immediate information.

Elsewhere in Southern California, authorities have seized thousands of marijuana plants from illegal residential growing operations in recent days.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says about 700 marijuana plants were found Wednesday in a Temecula-area home when deputies investigated a report of a break-in.

On Saturday, a report of residential flooding in the Temescal Valley area of Riverside County led to discover of 3,000 plants in a home.