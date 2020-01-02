Man serving life in prison for fatally stabbing woman dies

LA BELLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man serving life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman in 2004 died, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Gacha Jr., 42, was pronounced dead at State Correctional Institution at Fayette on Monday, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office will determine Gacha's official cause of death. No additional details were available.

Gacha and Daniel Joseph Kukucka were charged with murdering 20-year-old Carrie Martin who was stabbed nearly 50 times during a robbery in her Larksville apartment. Martin was the reigning Luzerne County Fair queen at the time of her death.

Kukucka killed himself before making it to trial. Gacha was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.