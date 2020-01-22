Man sentenced to probation in drowning death of daughter, 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) —

A man has been sentenced to probation in the drowning death of his 3-year-old daughter last summer.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 28-year-old Charles Mitchell pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment stemming from the Aug. 1 death of the child.

Authorities said the Plum resident left his daughter and 4-year-old son unattended for about five minutes at the pool. They said the girl fell into the deep end, and Mitchell found her at the bottom of the pool when he returned. The boy was playing in the shallow end.

An Allegheny County judge ordered Mitchell to serve five years probation and continue treatment through Mercy Behavioral health.