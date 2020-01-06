Man sentenced for killing girlfriend's 4-year-old son

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man who admitted that he killed his girlfriend's 4-year-old son was sentenced Monday to 30 to 60 years in prison.

WTAE-TV reported that Keith Jordan Lambing, 22, of Butler, was sentenced one week after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and assault.

The boy bled to death in March 2017 after being attacked by Lambing. Other charges, including rape, were dismissed.

Prosecutors said they chose not to pursue the death penalty because the victim's parents did not want to relive the crime at trial.

A defense lawyer said last week the plea agreement was a fair deal and that the slaying was not an intentional act.