Man pleads not guilty to vandalizing California synagogue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges stemming from vandalism of a Southern California synagogue.

Anton Nathaniel Redding of Millersville, Pennsylvania, entered the plea Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to one felony count each of vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary, the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Hardiman said the criminal complaint includes a hate-crime allegation.

Redding is accused of breaking into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills on Dec. 14 and damaging property and holy books.

Beverly Hills police said they tracked Redding to Kona, Hawaii, where he was arrested.