Man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman later found dead

This undated family photo released Aug. 19, 2019 by the Meriden Police Department shows Perrie Mason, who went missing two days earlier. Her body was found on Aug. 21 in Waterbury. On the same day, her ex-boyfriend, Jason Watson, was arraigned on domestic violence charges in connection with an alleged attack she survived at their Meriden home on Aug. 15. Shortly before she Mason vanished, two 911 calls were made from her phone. (Mason family/Meriden Police Department via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who authorities say is a suspect in the death of his ex-girlfriend has pleaded not guilty in connection with an alleged attack on her just two days before she disappeared.

WTIC-TV reports that Jason Watson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including strangulation, assault and unlawful restraint.

Thirty-one-year-old Perrie Mason, of Meriden, was reported missing on Aug. 17. The mother of two's body was found four days later in Waterbury near where authorities said Watson worked. No charges relating to her death have been filed.

Watson has denied harming Mason. He is accused of assaulting Mason on Aug. 15.

Watson remains detained on $2 million bail. His next court date is Nov. 4.

