Man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting teenage girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a teenage girl.

Walter Brown, of Ware, pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court to sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child charges.

Prosecutors say Brown paid for sex with the minor girl on two occasions with the help of a Monson woman.

Earlier this month, Claire Poole, was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for offering the girl to Brown for sex. Authorities say Poole drove the girl to and from Brown's home.

Brown was arrested in July 2017 and has been in custody since. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 22.