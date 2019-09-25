Man pleads guilty to federal explosives charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say threw a homemade pipe bomb into the back of another person's pickup truck has pleaded guilty to federal explosives charges.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old David Bourne, of Hartland, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

State police started investigating Bourne and other man last December after getting reports of gunfire and explosions in Hartland. Authorities say the men had been setting off homemade explosives in the woods and recording them.

Bourne was arrested in May.

Bourne is free on $50,000 bond pending sentencing on Dec. 17, when he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The other man, 47-year-old Ryan Mocarsky, also of Hartland, previously pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon.