Man in custody in Milwaukee hit-and-run that hurt 2 children

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man is in custody in this week's hit-and-run that injured two children.

Police say the man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee police have recovered the suspected vehicle.

The children, believed to be around ages 4 and 6, were struck around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The children were taken to a hospital, where the 4-year-old was being treated for minor injuries and the 6-year-old for serious injuries.

Police say charges will be presented in the prosecutor's office in the coming days.

The crash follows a hit-and-run crash last month in north Milwaukee that killed two young sisters and injured their 10-year-old cousin. A 19-year-old man is charged in that case.