Man gets year in jail for puppy’s beating death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to a year in jail for the beating death of his 7-month-old Labrador puppy named Ponce.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Travis Archer was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest earlier this month to felony animal cruelty.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious noises in Archer's Ponce Inlet neighborhood in 2017 found the dead and battered Ponce in Archer's backyard. Archer was arrested, and Ponce's death ultimately led to the passage of Ponce's Law, which increases penalties for animal cruelty.