Man gets prison for California, Arizona Verizon robberies

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The leader of a crew that committed 13 robberies of Verizon stores in Southern California and Arizona was sentenced Tuesday to more than 22 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Zachary David Wade, 42, of Long Beach was also ordered to pay $360,236 in restitution.

Wade pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts including brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wade determined which stores would be robbed, instructed co-conspirators on how to commit the robberies and provided equipment including loaded guns.

The robberies netted thousands of dollars worth of smartphones and other merchandise that Wade sold to a buyer in California.

He was arrested while trying to sell stolen goods the day after a Jan. 31, 2018, robbery of a Verizon store in Tucson, Arizona.

Eight co-defendants have pleaded guilty to felonies.