Man gets life in prison for drugging, sexually abusing girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison for forcing a girl to use methamphetamine and then sexually abusing her over a three-hour period while his girlfriend recorded the assault.

Richard Eugene Derringer, 47, was sentenced last week on charges of creation and possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

His co-defendant and girlfriend at the time, Jacquolyn Walls-Land, has pleaded guilty to using a minor to create child pornography. She faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison when sentenced Monday.

In March 2018, Derringer repeatedly forced girl to smoke meth and abused her, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office statement. Hours later, the girl confided in her mother and was taken to a hospital, where she tested positive for the drug, it says.

The connection between the girl and her abusers is unclear.