Man gets 40-year prison term for prostituting underage girls

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A North Carolina man convicted of giving two teenage girls heroin and forcing them to engage in sex acts with him and other men has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in New Jersey

Aldophus Mims must serve the full term that was imposed Tuesday. The 42-year-old Charlotte man had been convicted in June on several charges, including four counts of human trafficking.

Morris County prosecutors say the girls were 15 and 17 when Mims gave them the drugs during a one-week span in June 2015. He also had them to engage in sex acts at a Rockaway Township hotel and another in Parsippany.

Authorities say Mims collected money from men who had sex with the girls, and he sexually assaulted the younger teen.