Man gets 4 years for plot to obtain $1M in stolen TVs

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million was sentenced this week in Maryland to four years in federal prison.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Tuesday announced Saul Eady, of Los Angeles, was ordered Monday to forfeit and to pay restitution in the full amount of the victims' losses, which was more than $640,000. He is one of nine defendants charged in this case.

Prosecutors accused Eady, 36, of being a member of the West Coast operation of an international fraud scheme that posed as U.S. Navy contracting agents to convince three U.S. companies to ship them electronics equipment without upfront payments.

Eady and others received more than 300 stolen televisions in California, stored them in rental units in Los Angeles and were paid in cash after the merchandise was resold, according to a court filing that accompanied his guilty plea.

The filing doesn’t name the victims of the scheme, but it describes them as a Maryland-based defense contractor that made communications equipment, a wholesale audio-video distributor in Virginia and a Washington state-based company that provided wireless voice and data services.