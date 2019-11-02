Man gets 10 years for fatal hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The News-Press reports that 52-year-old Ronald Bray was sentenced Thursday after a jury found him guilty of vehicular homicide.

Authorities say Bray was driving recklessly on Interstate 75 near Fort Myers in November 2016 when he swerved into the path of another car. The driver of that car, 29-year-old Brooke Fenton, swerved off the roadway and crashed into a semi-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder. Fenton died at the scene.

Bray continued to drive away, but another motorist followed him and got his license tag number.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com