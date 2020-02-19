Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home during break-in

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Los Angeles police said.

The 4:55 a.m. call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring at a friend’s home, said Capt. Steve Lurie, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Responding officers found a victim who had been shot inside the house.

Firefighters took the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Lurie said.

“We have not confirmed the identity of the victim yet so we are not stating that,” Lurie said.

Several people who were in the house were detained and then released, Lurie said.

Reports of an arrest there were not true, he said.