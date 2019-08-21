Man facing new charges over threats against federal agents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Ohio man on charges of making an online threat against federal law enforcement agents.

Court documents say Justin Olsen of Boardman also made statements online supporting mass shootings and attacks on Planned Parenthood.

Those same filings say Olsen told the FBI that the comments were only a joke.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Olsen was indicted following his arrest earlier this month. His defense attorney says Olsen has no prior record.

Federal prosecutors say Olsen had been under investigation since February, but they decided to act now because of recent mass shootings.

Authorities say Olsen was living with his father in a home filled with guns and ammunition. But his attorney says all of the guns belonged to his father.