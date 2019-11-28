Man eating with family dies after bullet flies through door

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man eating dinner with his family has died after he went to check on gunfire outside and was shot through the front door.

Daytona Beach police say 36-year-old Fausto Flores-Hernandez was at the dinner table with two children and three adults at their Daytona Beach home on Wednesday when he heard gunshots outside.

Police say he walked to the front door to investigate and was shot in the head when a bullet ripped through the door. He died in the doorway.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports investigators found 19 spent rifle shells outside. The home was hit by several rounds.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com