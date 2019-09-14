Man convicted of 2013 slaying freed pending new trial

QUITMAN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for a 2013 slaying is now free while he awaits a new trial.

WALB-TV reports a Superior Court judge ordered Javis Denson released on bond after granting his motion for a new trial. Denson had been serving a life sentence for his 2017 conviction in the fatal shooting of Mickey Albritton, who was killed during a fight in a neighborhood in Quitman.

The victim's father, Earl Dasher Sr., says he's dismayed that "now we got to go through it all again."

District Attorney Brad Shealy said the judge ordered a new trial after finding "the verdict was against the weight of the evidence."

Denson's brother, Myron Mitchell, was also convicted and sentenced to life. His motion for a new trial is pending.

___

