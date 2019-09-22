Man convicted in 2 Las Vegas killings gets life in prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man convicted of killing two people in Las Vegas in 1998 has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gustavo Ramos-Martinez was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Ramos-Martinez was 18 when he fatally stabbed and raped 86-year-old Helen Sabraw before killing 75-year-old Wallace Siegel with a dumbbell in separate apartments at an assisted-living community.

Prosecutors say a bloody palm print on a May 1998 newspaper found near Siegel's body linked Ramos-Martinez to the slayings.

Ramos-Martinez was arrested in 2010 after he gave a DNA sample while serving time in federal prison on an illegal immigration charge.

