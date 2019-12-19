Man charged with murder months after wife's death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been charged with murder months after the death of his wife.

Casey Klemme, 38, is charged with second-degree murder and domestic abuse assault. He remained in Scott County Jail on Thursday. Scott County court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Officers had been sent to the Davenport residence July 26 to check a report about domestic abuse. They found Tiffany Klemme lying on a floor, police said, with bruising on her left eye, a bloody nose and other injuries. Her husband acknowledged only grabbing and pushing her.

The 39-year-old woman declined medical attention, authorities said. She was found dead in the home the next day.

The wait for autopsy and toxicology results delayed the filing of the murder charge, authorities said. The autopsy determined she died of blunt force injuries to the head and had suffered neck injuries consistent with being choked.