Man charged in young child's death won't face death penalty

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — A man charged in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter will not face the death penalty if found guilty of murder, prosecutors have determined.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced the decision Thursday but would not state the reasons for it. He said his aim is to keep publicity about Jahrid Josef Burgess' case to a minimum to reduce the possibility a judge would order the trial moved to another county,

Matulewicz had previously said there were aggravating circumstances, including the child's age, that might allow him to seek the death penalty against Burgess, 19, who is charged with killing Arabella Parker.

The child's mother, Samantha Jo Delcamp, 24, is charged with homicide as an accomplice and is not facing the death penalty. Burgess and Delcamp are both being held without bail awaiting trial on numerous charges.

Parker was severely beaten Oct. 10 in a Trevorton house the two adults shared. She never regained consciousness and died at a hospital Nov. 22.

The child suffered more than 40 injuries, authorities have said. The injuries included acute brain bleeding, bilateral hematoma, bruised lungs, internal abdomen bleeding and broken ribs.

Burgess initially denied abusing Parker but an affidavit states he later admitted to some mistreatment. He claimed the child began to have seizures but he did not want Delcamp to call 911 because his mother Christy Lynn Willis, 50, of Sunbury, would know what to do.

Willis was later accused of lying to authorities to protect her son. She remained jailed Friday in lieu of $200,000 bail.