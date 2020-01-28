Man charged in death, sexual assault of girl, 3, in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested a man in the 2018 death and sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.

Lexington police on Monday charged Andrew Charles Buster Jr., 33, with murder and sodomy Monday, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a news release.

Police in December 2018 responded to an apartment where the girl was found unresponsive. She died at a hospital four days later. The statement said the girl was under Buster's care while her mother was at work.

Buster is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.